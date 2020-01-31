Severe storms could kick off Super Bowl weekend

With festivities kicking off for Sunday’s Super Bowl, severe storms may dampen plans Friday into Saturday morning.

Fans arriving in Miami late Friday for the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs may be a little disappointed in the weather, with a 50% chance of drizzle Friday afternoon.

Know the difference between a watch and a warning

The rain is expected to strengthen overnight as a cold front moves through the Miami area.

There is a slight risk these storms may become severe, especially early Saturday.

The storms will bring the possibility of strong wind, small hail, and minor flooding.

Even though the severe threat will be over by mid-morning Saturday, showers can be expected to linger into the early evening.

Get more weather news from around the world

By Sunday, everything dries out.

The storms are forecast to leave the area entirely by Sunday, leaving behind cooler, dry air.

Fans could enjoy highs near 70 during the day, and a temperatures of around 65 at the time of kickoff, 6:30 p.m.