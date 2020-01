× St. Louis man sentenced for Maplewood Steak ‘N Shake armed robbery

ST. LOUIS, MO – A St. Louis man was sentenced Friday for robbing a Maplewood Steak’ N Shake in 2018.

Police say, 30-year-old Frank Brothers of St. Louis entered the Steak and Shake on October 24, and demanded the manager on duty to open the safe at gunpoint. He then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Brothers was sentenced to 114 months in prison.