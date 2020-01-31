Three & It’s Free Flanagan’s Wake at Playhouse at Westport Plaza

The hit show from Chicago, Flanagan’s Wake, is the hilarious interactive show that brings Flanagan’s Irish family to St. Louis where they will memorialize his passing. Audiences participate in this comedic memorial with plenty o’ pints, crazy sing-a-longs, telling of witty tales and mourn the passing of one of their own: Flanagan. Flanagan’s wake is now on stage at the Playhouse at Westport Plaza, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights through March 21. Tickets are on sale now, but FOX 2 is giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Thursday, February 27 show!

If you would like win tickets to Flanagan’s Wake, click the link below to enter your information before 9:45 a.m. and if we call you at the end of the show and you name three things you saw on the show, you are a winner!

ENTER HERE FOR WEEK OF: 2/3/2020

Official Rules