Traffic deaths drop 5% in Missouri last year, patrol says

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say traffic deaths dropped about 5% across Missouri last year.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Patrol said in a news release that 876 people were killed in 2019 on the state’s road, down from 921 in 2018.

Patrol superintendent Col. Eric Olson credited enforcement, education and better engineering.

“Traffic safety is a major focus of every trooper and I’m proud of the work they do,” he said. “I also recognize how important it is that drivers make good decisions while operating a vehicle. Please continue to be courteous, obey all traffic laws, use your seat belt, and drive sober.”

