Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The spread of China’s coronavirus, which closed a city of 11 million, leaped across continents and raised pandemic fears is actually fairly common and people here do contract it, but it's a different strain than what's hitting China.

Dr. Aamina Akhtar, Mercy South Chief Medical Officer explains what makes the strain in China so dangerous and what we can do to protect ourselves from the virus strain we typically see here in the United States.