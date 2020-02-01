‘A Toast to Rose – The Rose Fogarty Benefit’ held February 1st at Anheuser Busch Biergarten

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A benefit and live auction titled 'A Toast to Rose - The Rose Fogarty Benefit' will be held Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Anheuser Busch Biergarten to support a local woman who was recently diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Rose Fogarty is the former director of marketing and communications at Cardinal Glennon Children`s Foundation and a mainstay in the St. Louis community. Within two days of her story being shared on CaringBridge - a social media site dedicated to providing updates on those with terminal illnesses - more than 15,000 people came together to express their support.

Behavioral variant FTD is a rare form of frontotemporal degeneration characterized by changes in personality as well as loss of speech and perceived indifference toward others, including loved ones. Fogarty has been experiencing these symptoms for more than a year, and the progression of the disease has become more rapid during the past few months. FTD has no treatment, and eventually, Fogarty will need 24-hour care.

Tickets can be purchased for $40 through the Facebook event page. Live and silent auction items can also be donated via the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2377219439072191/