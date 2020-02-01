Anheuser-Busch’s history with the Big Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Big Game is Sunday and Tracy Lauer, Anheuser-Busch archivist, joins us in the studio to talk about AB's history with the game.

A moment that many remember is the moving Anheuser-Busch commercial that aired during the game after the 9/11 attacks. The horses spent 45 days learning how to bow before going to New York City. Anheuser-Busch had to get special permission from congress and New York's Mayor right after 9/11 to film this tribute using helicopters around the city. When the Clydesdales took that bow, they only had one chance to get it right because the crew was losing daylight.

Budweiser is benching its iconic clydesdales for Super Bowl 52 and instead will highlight the company's philanthropic efforts.