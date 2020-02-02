Early spring-like weather gets people outdoors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis metro area got a break from the winter weather on Sunday.

With temperatures rising to the 60s, it came as no surprise that folks were taking advantage of it.

Parks were a perfect place for people and their four-legged friends to enjoy the weather. The wildlife seemed to be enjoying it and others were enjoying the outdoors.

While this warmer weather gave folks a chance to get out and have some fun in the sun, it was also an opportunity to get some of the housework that’s been on hold done.

Although temperatures in the 60s may feel fantastic, the record temperature for the month of February was set back in 1972 at 85 degrees.