St. Louis Chiefs fans celebrate Super Bowl victory

WEBSTER GROVES, MO - The Chiefs Superbowl victory caused fans to almost blow the roof off of a Webster Groves pub and grill.

Kansas City fans have gathered at Weber’s Front Row for a dozen years watching every game their team played. And, they did the same for Superbowl Sunday.

They began arriving around 10 a.m. One woman said, “I had goosebumps all day.” A man added, “I couldn’t wait to go to bed last night to wake up to this particular moment.”

300 people are members of S-T-L-CHIEFS. The owner of Weber’s Front Row, Bob Weber, is grateful the Chiefs fans chose his place.

“Nobody’s going to be a Stan Kroenke fan around here, we would have lost out completely on the NFL and the Chiefs have kept it going stronger than ever,” said Bob Weber.

By halftime, folks were feeling good even though the score was tied. One fan was optimistic, “I think we still got this in the bag I really do.”

The Chiefs fell behind but then their magnificent comeback delights their fans. The place exploded with cheers, hugs, tears of joy and screaming as the clock counted down to the end of the game.

The fans have waited 50 years for their second Super Bowl victory, something they can savor and cherish for years to come.