St. Louis police investigate armed robbery of two elderly men in Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating an armed robbery of two men in their 70s in Forest Park Saturday.

Police say the men were walking in the park around 6 p.m. on a trail along 5800 block of Lagoon Drive.

While area residents were out in force Sunday for a warm sunny early spring day, that wasn’t the case for the two elderly men the night prior.

St. Louis city police officers responded to a call for a hold up where the victims say two men between 18 and 20 years of age approached them while they were walking, produced a pistol, and announced a robbery.

One of the suspects took one of the victim’s money. When the second victim said he didn’t have any money, the suspects fled the scene on foot.

Park-goers were surprised and not surprised by the armed robbery.

“It does surprise me because this is a main thoroughfare. Always someone here," Denise Harrison said. "There are crimes everywhere, so it has nothing to do with the park."

Several people in the park Sunday said they don’t really know if crime happening here.

“We feel very safe here. My son and I come here and walk and do metal detecting," said Chris Martin. "Very safe, great place, and we live across the street."

Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch released stats that showed only five incidents in December and just two involved violence.

“It makes me surprised, but I think it’s more of an aberration than a pattern,” said Reeves Oyster.

FOX 2/NEWS 11 did reach out to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for further comment on what happened. A statement released by the department said the investigation was ongoing.