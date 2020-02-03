Best Seats – Nickelback at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis Instagram

Multi-platinum, chart-topping rock band, Nickelback is set to hit the road this summer with a stop at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on August 22 along with Stone Temple Pilots and Switchfoot!

Nickelback will celebrate the 15th anniversary of their Diamond-Certified, #1 album All The Right Reasons by performing the album in its entirety, in addition to a slew of hits fans know and love. The album produced an astounding seven radio singles, five of which were Top 20 Hot 100 singles including “Photograph,” “Rockstar,” “Far Away,” “If Everyone Cared,” and “Savin’ Me”. Stone Temple Pilots will join as special guest on all dates

