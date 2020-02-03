Best Seats – Nickelback at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

Multi-platinum, chart-topping rock band, Nickelback is set to hit the road this summer with a stop at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on August 22 along with Stone Temple Pilots and Switchfoot!

FOX 2 wants you to win tickets EVERY DAY this week, plus one grand prize winner receives the Best Seats in the House including a pair of VIP tickets, plus $200 gift card from Peerless Furniture & Leather Gallery

Nickelback will celebrate the 15th anniversary of their Diamond-Certified, #1 album All The Right Reasons by performing the album in its entirety, in addition to a slew of hits fans know and love. The album produced an astounding seven radio singles, five of which were Top 20 Hot 100 singles including “Photograph,” “Rockstar,” “Far Away,” “If Everyone Cared,” and “Savin’ Me”. Stone Temple Pilots will join as special guest on all dates

Tickets are on sale now!

Upon release All The Right Reasons debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and marked the bands third straight No. 1 debut in their native Canada. All The right Reasons spent 110 weeks in the Top 30 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and received multiple Gold and Platinum certifications around the world. With over 19 million copies sold worldwide the iconic record is one of the best-selling albums in North America.

Since forming in Alberta, Canada in 1995, globally celebrated Nickelback have cemented themselves as one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past three decades. Nickelback’s success includes worldwide sales of more than 50 million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time.

Their inescapable and irresistible smash “How You Remind Me” was named Billboard’s ‘Top Rock Song of the Decade’ and was No. 4 on the Top 10 songs of the 2000’s list. Nickelback’s album All The Right Reasons was Diamond Certified (10 million+ copies sold) by the RIAA, in 2018, putting them on an elite shortlist of artists to ever accomplish this.

Amongst all these accolades, they’ve also been named Billboard’s “Top Rock Group of the Decade.” And, along the way, they have received a staggering nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, twelve JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame (2007).

With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, Nickelback boasts twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over eight million diehard and adoring fans.

