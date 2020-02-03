Best Seats – The Band’s visit at the Fabulous Fox

The critically acclaimed smash-hit Broadway musical The Band’s Visit is the winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, making it one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history. It is also a Grammy Award® winner for Best Musical Theater Album. The Band’s Visit is coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre February 25 – March 8th.

FOX 2 wants you to win Best Seats in the House – Four VIP tickets plus $200 gift card from Peerless Furniture & Leather Gallery!

In this joyously offbeat story, set in a town that’s way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever.

With a Tony- and Grammy-winning score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, The Band’s Visit rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.

“One of my favorite musicals of ALL TIME!”

-Rolling Stone

“IT DOESN’T FEEL LIKE ANY MUSICAL EVER. It doesn’t sound like anything else you’ve heard. PERFECT is the wrong word for such an unusual musical, but it will just have to do.”

–New York Magazine

“ONE OF THE MOST RAVISHING MUSICALS YOU WILL EVER BE SEDUCED BY. David Yazbek’s simmering score, which inflects Broadway balladry and character songs with a haunting Middle Eastern accent, feels as essential as oxygen.”

– The New York Times

Entries are due by 2/7 at 1pm CST.

