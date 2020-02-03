Duo arrested for north St. Louis County carjacking

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two men were arrested and charged in connection with a carjacking that occurred early Monday morning in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the carjacking took place at 5 a.m. in the 9700 block of Lorna Lane.

Officers spoke with the 21-year-old victim, who told them her 2019 Volkswagen Jetta was taken at gunpoint.

Police in St. Louis City located the vehicle at 5:30 a.m. and arrested two suspects, identified as 20-year-old Jkai Mabin and 18-year-old Robert Shelton.

Granda said Mabin and Shelton were hanging out with the victim and other witnesses prior to the crime. Shelton was driving the victim’s car while she sat in the passenger seat. The others were in the backseat.

Shelton eventually pulled up to a home on Lorna Lane and Mabin got out the car and went to the front door. Granda said Mabin returned to the car and pointed a gun at the victim told her to exit her vehicle. Shelton took the victim’s phone and also told her to get out of the car.

Mabin allegedly pulled the victim from the passenger seat and took her place.

The suspects sped off and left the victim behind, Granda said.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged both Mabin and Shelton with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. They’re both being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.