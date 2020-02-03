First commute with I-255 shut down between I-70 and I-64 in Collinsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A major consturction project is underway that will affect drivers who use Interstate 255 in the metro east.

The Illinois Department of Transportation advises commuters to be patient and find an alternate route.

Alternate routes have been prepared along the seven-mile stretch of Interstate 255. Traffic signals on those roads are timed to handle more traffic.

The first section of I-255 to close runs between I-55/70 to about I-64. The second section is I-64 to Illinois Route 15. Drivers say they are getting ready for the closure.

IDOT officials have made it clear that this the faster and cheapest way to complete this project which would slash four years it would normally take to complete a project of this magnitude.

During this project, bridge repairs, safety improvements and drainage upgrades are expected to be completed.

For more information on the I-255 Resurfacing Project, click here.