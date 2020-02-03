I-64 ramps close permanently as MLS stadium is on the horizon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Traffic changes start at 10:00 a.m. Monday in downtown St. Louis along Highway 64 to make room for the MLS stadium.

The ramps are located between 20th and 22nd streets in downtown will close permanently.

The area that’s been selected as the footprint for the new MLS stadium district, which includes the soccer-specific stadium, franchise headquarters, and practice fields.

I-64 Westbound

On-ramp from Pine Street and Market Street

Exit 39 at Market Street

I-64 Eastbound

On-ramp from South Ewing Avenue

On-ramp from Pine Street and Market Street

Exit 36B at N. 20th Street and Chestnut Street

The city has shared detour routes to help commuters adjust to these ramp closures.