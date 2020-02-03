Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade Wednesday

Chiefs fans celebrate at the Power and Light District as the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on February 2, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade.

“The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade” is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials announced the celebration Sunday night, shortly after the Chiefs defeated San Francisco 31-20. The festivities will include a victory rally at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, about 1:30 p.m., shortly after the parade ends.

Details about the parade already had been leaking out in advance, as the city put generators in place near the site of the rally and businesses in the area made plans to close or operate on a reduced schedule.

