Man dead, women wounded in shooting outside Columbia club

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – A man has been charged in a shooting that killed a security guard at a Columbia nightclub and seriously injured a woman.

Curtis Allen Lewis, 36, is jailed on $500,000 cash-only bond on charges of voluntary manslaughter, second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in Sunday’s shooting outside Vibez Lounge. The gunfire killed 34-year-old Treshawn Kitchen and injured a 30-year-old woman.

No attorney is listed for Kitchen in online court records.

Court documents said two officers heard shots ring out while they were across the street from Vibez Lounge monitoring a large crowd that had gathered in front of the club, KRCG reports. Lewis reportedly told officers that he was the shooter and gave them a loaded handgun. Documents said Lewis also appeared to have swelling on his face and said that he had been punched.

Vibez Lounge spokesperson Tyree Byndom described Kitchen as heroic, saying he was “trying to protect us from a perpetrator that was in front of our building last night after we closed.”

