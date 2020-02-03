Missouri Baptist Medical Center to host it’s annual Heart Fair this Saturday

ST. LOUIS - February is American Heart Month and Missouri Baptist Medical Center is holding its annual Heart Fair Saturday, February 8 starting at 9:00 a.m.

Dr. Gus Theodos, an interventional cardiologist at Missouri Baptist Medical Center discusses how people can keep their heart healthy resolutions with free family activities, educational booths, and cooking demonstrations. 

Activities include:
Cooking classes, exercise classes, expert speakers, games, kids crafts, photo booth and more! For more information click here:

 

