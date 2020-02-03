Pet of the Week: Lenny

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Lenny is a 9-month-old terrier mix who weighs 39 pounds and is available for adoption at the Metro East Humane Society!

He came to the MEHS with an injured front leg that unfortunately had to be amputated but he’s doing amazing and learning to enjoy life with his three legs.

Lenny also happens to be deaf. He is learning hand signals and already knows how to sit.

Lenny is a staff favorite and loves everyone he meets. He loves being outside and likes playing fetch.

You can visit Lenny at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.