Rush Limbaugh speaks before US President Donald Trump takes the stage during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida on December 21, 2019. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
Radio host and Missouri native Rush Limbaugh announces he has lung cancer
ST. LOUIS – Cape Girardeau native and conservative broadcaster Rush Limbaugh announced on his radio talk show Monday that he’s been diagnosed with “advanced lung cancer.”
Limbaugh, 69, said he’ll miss some days as he undergoes treatment.
Limbaugh renewed the contract for his nationally syndicated radio program in January.