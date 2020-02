Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -Much focus is on adults and heart attacks during American Heart Month, but how do you know if your child has heart issues?

Dr. Jennifer Silva the director of pediatric electrophysiology with Children's Hospital along with Lisa Taylor's mom of Grant Taylor who learned he had a heart condition.



St. Louis Children's and Washington University Heart Center

One Children's Place

St. Louis, MO 63110

www.stlouischildrens.org

Phone #: 314-454-6000