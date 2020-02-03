U. City homeowner feels she’s being lowballed for planned commercial development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO - A University City homeowner calls in the You Paid For It team to look into a battle with a developer in the city's huge commercial project.

She's being asked to leave the house that she's lived in for 40 years.

She doesn't want to leave but says the price she's being offered for her house isn't enough to let her move to a comparable neighborhood.

University Place Commercial development is seeking to redevelop 50 acres. The development near Olive and I-170 in University City will gobble up 67 residential properties. So far, the developer has made deals with 41 homeowners.

The homeowner who called me is one of the holdouts.

Elliott Davis talked to the city manager about this deal.

He said he's hoping the homeowner and the developer can reach an agreement and that the city may step in if they can't.