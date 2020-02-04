Authorities investigate murder-suicide in northern Columbia

Posted 9:01 am, February 4, 2020, by

Red and blue light flasher of a police car. Siren on police car flashing. Blue flasher on the police car at night. Police blue light and siren on the car in the street.

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Authorities say two people have died in a murder-suicide in northern Columbia. KRCG-TV reports that Boone County deputies were shot at three to five times when they responded late Monday to a home after receiving a call from a cell phone that was believed to be inside.

Deputies said an intentional fire then was set inside the home. The bodies of a man and woman were found inside the home around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.