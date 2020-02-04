Best time to stock up on outerwear is now

Posted 11:46 am, February 4, 2020, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS – We're in the middle of winter and now could be the best time to stock up on outerwear. Christine Poehling, marketing director of South County Center, visits Fox 2 News with puffer coats, vests, jackets, hats, and gloves, all at amazing prices.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.