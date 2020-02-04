Blues honor Kobe Bryant’s legacy with purple and gold lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Emotions are still running high after the unexpected death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant. He and eight others were killed in a tragic helicopter crash just nine days ago.

The Blues have been busy on the road, not to mention hosting NHL All-Star Weekend. Despite their hectic schedule, the organization felt compelled to honor Bryant's legacy in some form or fashion. They decided to light the Enterprise Center, along with the city street lights and Union Station Wheel, purple and gold in honor of the fallen Los Angeles Laker.

"Well, I think it was just a collective idea from our organization, ya know? We had been out of town, the All-Star game, things like that since the tragedy that happened, and I think we just wanted to show our respects," said Steve Chapman, St. Louis Blues CRO.

The Blues reached out to Downtown STL and Labyrinth Tech to arrange the purple and gold lights around the city. They felt it would be a beautiful way to pay tribute to the families and fans who are still grieving.

"The Blues reached out to us and wanted to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant. One of the powerful things about this lighting system is that we have complete control. We can brand downtown and tell stories with the lights," said Ron Watermon, Story Smart Creative employee and head of the street light campaign.

Bryant's impact in the world stretched far beyond the game of basketball. The infamous "Kobe Mentality" has been adopted by millions and has inspired athletes and fans alike.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told USA Today that no date has been finalized for his funeral.