ST. LOUIS - Cason, the founder of C3 Fitness, visits Fox 2 News with a 30-minute indoor cardio workout that's heavy on the jumping jacks and designed to help you lose weight wisely.

You'll be doing all 18 exercises three times apiece.

50 jumping jacks

50 crunches

45 jumping jacks

45 squats

40 jumping jacks

40 jump lunges

35 jumping jacks

35 pushups

30 jumping jacks

30 burpees

25 jumping jacks

25 crunches

20 jumping jacks

20 squats

15 jumping jacks

15 jump lunges

10 jumping jacks

10 pushups