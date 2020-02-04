Dispute between new and old boyfriend leads to shooting in Belleville

Posted 1:59 pm, February 4, 2020, by

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A 27-year-old was hospitalized and a 25-year-old taken into custody following a shooting Tuesday morning in unincorporated Belleville.

According to Captain Bruce W. Fleshren, chief of investigators for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called a home on Briarwood Drive just after 11 a.m. for a shooting.

Deputies learned that a 27-year-old man had been shot in the shoulder and taken in a private vehicle to a local hospital. His wound was not considered life-threatening.

Meanwhile, authorities took a suspect into custody at the scene of the shooting.

Fleshren said the shooting appears to be the result of a domestic dispute between the former and current boyfriend of a mutually known woman.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect won’t be identified until formal charges are filed, Fleshren said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.