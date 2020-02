Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The hit show from Chicago, Flanagan’s Wake, is the hilarious interactive show that brings Flanagan’s Irish family to St. Louis where they will memorialize his passing.

Flanagan's Wake cast members Jennifer Theby-Quinn, along with Alan Knoll talks about this highly anticipated show. The show is now on stage at the Playhouse at Westport Plaza, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights through March 21.