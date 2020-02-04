× Goo Goo Dolls to perform at St. Louis Music Park this summer

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The summer concert announcements continue rolling in.

The Goo Goo Dolls are coming to the new St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 31 as part of the band’s The Miracle Pill Summer Tour.

Lifehouse and Forest Blakk are opening for the Goo Goo Dolls.

Tickets are available for pre-sale on Wednesday, February 5. They’ll go on sale to the general public on February 7. You can get a four-pack of select tickets for $75 while they last.