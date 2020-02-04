× Lizzo to perform at RodeoHouston

Lizzo is set to show some love to her hometown.

The Grammy-winning singer is scheduled to perform at RodeoHouston, according to its lineup of artists.

Raised in Houston, Lizzo attended Alief Elsik High School and the University of Houston.

She played in the band at both schools and has talked about the city’s influence on her love of music.

Lizzo is set to perform Friday, March 13, which is Black Heritage Day, at NRG Stadium.

RodeoHouston will run from March 3 to March 22. It bills itself as the largest indoor livestock exhibition and rodeo in the world and features concerts each day after the rodeo events are completed.

Willie Nelson, Khalid, Gwen Stefani and Becky G are some of the featured artists for the event.

CNN has reached out to reps for Lizzo for comment.