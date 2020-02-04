MoDOT, IDOT have different strategies for approaching winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Another tricky storm lends itself to a difficult situation for road crews. Both the MoDOT and IDOT have different strategies for this storm system. One includes pretreating, while one of them doesn't.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will have crews in house by 7 p.m. Tuesday on standby but they will not be pretreating. They decided against it since this storm starts as rain. Once they start to see the changeover, crews will begin to treat with calcium chloride.

As for the Illinois Department of Transportation, crews plan on pretreating the roads. The decision to work ahead of the storm comes as Interstate 255 is closed. Detour and alternate routes are experiencing a much higher volume than normal. Those routes will be treated with higher priority.

“Unfortunately, this storm is not lending itself to what our Plan A was. Our Plan A was we were going to pretreat with a very aggressive approach, higher rate than normal, with a little more aggressive chemical. We’d be using calcium chloride more exclusively than a blend, like we normally do," said Joe Monroe, engineer with IDOT. “But with it starting as rain, we are going to run hot brine in our pre-wet tanks and were going to go out front while it’s actually raining and try to make our own brine. So, you’ll actually see us out before the storm turns from rain to snow.”

IDOT will begin pretreating two hours before they expect freezing bridges or road temps.