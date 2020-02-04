Money Saver: Mop your spaces in a breeze with Tanga’s exclusive deal
ST. LOUIS – Are you tired of using big, clumsy mops to get your floors clean?
Now you can get mopping and save with this exclusive deal.
Tanga online is offering a Britenway Versatile wet-dry mop, which retails for nearly $40 dollars for $23.49 with free shipping.
It includes a built-in water tank to make cleaning easier and works on tile, hardwood and stone floors. This is a final sale item, so returns are not available.
Coupon Code: fox2now