Reports: Kurt Warner's life story headed to the big screen

ST. LOUIS – Former St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner has a deal to turn his book “All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football, and the First Miracle Season” into a movie, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Kingdom Story Company will work with Lionsgate to bring American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story to the silver screen, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

“For the longest time I dreamed of having a story similar to many of my heroes, but as my journey began to stray further and further from that path, I wondered, ‘Why me?’ As I look back on that journey now, I believe I am finally able to answer that question,” Warner told Variety. “I believe God has taken me on this journey to inspire others that no matter what life may throw at you, your dreams can still come true.”

Warner and his wife Brenda are reportedly slated to co-produce the film.