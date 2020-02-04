Second student dies from injuries after car struck group of high school cross country runners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) - School officials say another teen has died from injuries sustained Monday when a pickup truck hit a group of students outside Moore High School in Oklahoma.

Max Townsend, 57, allegedly barreled his car through a group of cross country runners on East Main Street in Moore Monday afternoon.

Yuridia Martinez, Joseph White, Kolby Crum, Shiloh Hutchison, Ashton Baza, and Rachel Freeman were hit.

Rachel Freeman died at the scene.

Now, Yuridia Martinez has died at the hospital.

Moore Police say Townsend didn't stop until blocks away after barreling through two parked cars, a mailbox, and several front lawns.

"They let him out to see how he would walk and he was dragging his leg," witness Richard Stafford told KFOR.

Townsend was arrested. His truck was left with severe damage to the front grill and the back tailgate.

Police believe he was under the influence, though have not confirmed if he was drunk or on drugs.

"He will be taken to the hospital to get his blood drawn and then over to the Cleveland County Detention Center," Sgt. Jeremy Lewis with the Moore Police Department said.

Townsend is facing two counts of manslaughter and six counts of fleeing the scene of an accident.