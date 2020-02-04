Two men rushed to hospital after shooting in north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Two people were shot overnight in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. on Era Avenue at Emma Avenue.

Police say one man was shot in the chest and another man was shot in the arm. Both victims were rushed to the nearest hospital.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

The name of both men wasn't immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.

