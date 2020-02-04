Understanding the benefits of an AP course-load for high schoolers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Nearly three million students take advanced placement exams every year, spanning 38 different courses. Students can sign up for AP classes for the 2020-21 school year now. Completing AP courses can send students to the top of the class before they get to college because admission officers like students who show initiative to learn and take challenging courses.

Terry Redican, AP vice president, joins Fox 2 News via satellite to discuss the benefits of high school students taking college-level AP courses and resources for students to help them prepare for AP exams.