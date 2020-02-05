× Ban proposed on red-light cameras, heart of bribery scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Red-light enforcement cameras would be banned in some suburban Chicago communities under legislation that won House committee approval Wednesday. The measure is sponsored by Rep. David McSweeney, a Republican from Barrington Hills. It would ban photo enforcement of traffic violations in some Chicago suburbs. McSweeney and other critics complain they are unfair revenue-generators. They were spotlighted last week with the guilty pleas of an ex-state senator who admitted taking bribes in part from a red-light vendor in exchange for being a “protector”of the industry in the General Assembly.