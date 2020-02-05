Cab driver recovering, talking to investigators after stabbing in Jefferson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL, Mo. – A United Cab driver says he was stabbed multiple times by his female passenger Tuesday night at an intersection in Imperial. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department says when the male driver ran for help, the female suspect took off in his cab.

“Right now, we are still looking for the suspect in this case -- a female. We're trying to identify her,” said Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office. “We're working with St. Louis County police since the vehicle was located in their area.”

The cab was located at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of Telegraph and Forder roads. The cab driver’s injuries were not life-threatening. He’s recovering and working with police.

The driver told police he picked a woman up on Highway 21 near Mercy South.

“The call came in at 10:40 p.m. last night and we are told that she was picked up at 9 p.m. So there's an hour and forty minute gap that we're trying to piece together what exactly happened,” Bissell said.

The driver said there was a disagreement over the price of the ride and she stabbed him.

The sheriff's department is putting the pieces of the puzzle together to figure out why this incident happened. They are not saying where the man was stabbed for investigative reasons.