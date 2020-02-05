Cairns Cup tournament underway at the Saint Louis Chess Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The highest-rated all-female chess tournament Cairns Cup in history begins Thursday at the St. Louis Chess Club in the Central West End.

The top ten female chess players from around the world compete for a $180,000 dollar prize which is the largest sum for any women`s chess tournament outside of the women`s world championship.

Two-time U.S. Women's chess champ Jennifer Shahade joined Fox 2 to discusses how this year`s tournament field features women from seven different countries.

For more information visit: www.Uschesschamps.Com

Cairns Cup

Saint Louis Chess Club

Feb. 6-17, 2020

1:00 P..M.