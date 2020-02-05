× Cleanup underway in Jefferson City after lubricating mud spills into culvert

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A clean up effort is underway in Jefferson City after about 1,100 gallons of a mud that is used to lubricate and cool cutting tools spilled into a stormwater culvert that feeds into the Moreau River.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that the spill happened on Jan. 27 during the ongoing replacement of about 30 miles of pipeline for Phillips 66.

The pipelines carry propane and butane to customers in Missouri and Illinois. Joe Stoops, of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, estimates it will take a few weeks to clean up the spill of the clay-based mud.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)