× Digital billboard hints Rolling Stones might return to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – There’s hope a digital sign at The Dome at America’s Center may bring St. Louis some much-needed satisfaction.

The sign displays a message reading “Miss You” and the iconic open mouth logo for the Rolling Stones.

This has led to speculation that the Rolling Stones may return to the touring scene soon, and that maybe, there will be a stop in St. Louis.