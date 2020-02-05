× Fifth St. Louis County inmate to die suffered stroke

ST. LOUIS – A medical examiner has found that an inmate who was too ill to stand for two days before he became the fifth in-custody death last year at St. Louis County Justice Center had suffered a stroke.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis County Medical Examiner Dr. Mary Case said in an interview that a hemorrhage in the left cerebellum of 31-year-old Jo’von Mitchell had caused “tremendous pressure” in the brain, the result of heart conditions caused by high blood pressure present over a long time.