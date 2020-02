× Homicide detectives investigating shooting on I-70 at Riverview

ST. LOUIS, MO – At least one person has been shot on Interstate 70 near Riverview Boulevard Wednesday night, prompting an investigation by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Unit. Authorities were called shortly before 9:30 pm to the scene in North St. Louis. Police say the male victim was conscious and barely breathing when he was transported to an area hospital.