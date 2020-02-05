Live video: Pres. Trump expected to be acquitted in impeachment trial
Missouri Democratic Party staff seeks to unionize

Posted 2:06 pm, February 5, 2020

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Democratic Party workers on Wednesday announced plans to unionize with the Campaign Workers Guild.

Party Data Director Ben Conover, who is leading the push for unionization, told The Associated Press that high turnover after biennial party chairperson elections prompted the effort. He said shoring up staff protections could foster more stability among Democratic staffers.

“We believe that unionizing as staff of MDP helps strengthen our party and build a brighter future for Missouri Democrats,” Conover said in a statement.

Conover said the party “enthusiastically supports workers and organized labor.” He said he expects unionization to go smoothly.

