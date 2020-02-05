× Prosecutors drop murder charges after judge rejects delay

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has dismissed more than a dozen charges against one of five men indicted in a series of homicides and shootings but plans to refile them later.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Marquise Henderson had been set for trial this week in the 3 1/2-year-old case. Among the charges that were dismissed when a judge denied the state’s request to postpone the trial were three counts of first-degree murder.

Two of the killings happened on Jan. 10, 2016, and the third occurred eight days later.