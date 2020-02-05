Rotten Tomatoes editor offers her Oscar predictions

ST. LOUIS - The world will be tuning in on Sunday, February 9 as the stars come out for Hollywood's biggest night of the year, the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Who will win the evening's biggest prizes? Who will deliver the night's most memorable speech? Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley joins Fox 2 News via satellite with her predictions.
