Snowfall north of St. Louis taken in stride by residents

ST.CHARLES, MO - The farther north and west of St. Louis the snowfall seemed to be heavier.

Homes in St. Charles neighborhoods received almost enough snow to cover yards although the grass was peeking through.

David Telkamp owns a multi-unit apartment building.

“I’m always ready for spring,” said Telkamp.

Once again Telkamp broke out the shovel to make walkways safe.

“One nice thing about Missouri is you get all four seasons, so there’s always something right.”

Driving north on Highway 61 into Lincoln County roads were wet but clear. In Moscow Mills, the snow appeared to be a little heavier. Some businesses decided to close yesterday before the storm arrived.

But businesses that stayed open were not swamped by customers buying lots of salt, and snow shovels were not flying off the rack. Jerry Gervais works at Moscow Mills Lumber Company.

“Really pretty slow we didn’t sell any salt we were open for business, some lumber went out stuff like that,” said Gervais.

Farther north in Troy, Missouri there was just enough snow for sledding. 7-year-old Abby Koonter and her grandfather Allen enjoyed the slope.

“It was like fast. I went down so fast and I went down to there,” said Abby.

Her grandfather had this to say about the snow, “I figured we’d come out here and try this one and see how it worked out it goes pretty good,” said Allen.

This is Abby's kind of day.

“When I woke up in the morning I asked my grandma do we have school today. And she said no we don’t. I said yea!”