St. Peters firefighters warn families to have plan after responding to three house fires in 12 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO - It was a busy start to the week for Central County Fire and Rescue who responded to three house fires within twelve hours.

The department is stressing the importance that families having a plan in place in case of fire.

All of the fires broke out in Saint Peters. Video recorded on one of the firemen’s helmet shows one of the raging fires and how that family was safe because they had a plan.

One fire broke out in the back of the home on Plum Leaf Circle Monday night. The family was lined up outside of their home as the flames grew quickly.

“They did everything perfectly. They were able to get out of the house, get all the pets out. They were on the street lined up,” said Steve Brown, Assistant Fire Chief, Central County Fire, and Rescue.

Earlier that same day on Trailview Avenue, a grease fire started in the kitchen after the homeowner stepped away while cooking.

“When he came back in, the kitchen was on fire.”

Early Tuesday morning, on JaqMar Court, a fire started in the laundry room. It was caused by problems with the electrical system.

Central County Fire and Rescue officials said it’s rare they respond to fires happening in such a short period.

“No, it’s not common. In my 35 years at the fire department only once,”

“At this time what we are continuing to promote is the fact that you need to have a plan.”

Firefighters said to have an escape plan, test smoke alarms, never leave the kitchen while cooking, and keep an extinguisher in the kitchen.

Fire officials said they were able to handle all the calls with help from assisting agencies. Saint Charles County has automatic help from six of the closest units.

No one was hurt in the fires.