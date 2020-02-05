Watch LIVE Video: Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Championship Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions for the first time in 50 years. More than 1 million people are expected to line the streets of Kansas City today for the celebratory parade.The route goes down Grand Boulevard from 6th Street all the way to Union Station, where the celebration will crescendo with a rally at Union Station.

Fans can expect to see all the Chiefs champions scattered across 17 double-decker buses, Warpaint and other distinguished guests. The parade begins at 11:30 a.m., just south of the River Market area, and will make its way to Union Station for the rally at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The celebration comes just days after the Chiefs pulled off yet another playoff comeback to seize the Lombardi Trophy from the San Francisco 49ers. Down 20-10 with less than seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes engineered a comeback with touchdown passes to Travis Kelce and Damien Williams to take a 24-20 lead. Williams left nothing to doubt by taking a carry 38 yards for a touchdown to finish off San Francisco, the final score was 31-20.

Here’s the full parade route:

My daughter (left) among the crazies who got up before dawn to get a good seat for the @chiefs SB parade & celebration at KC’s @unionstationkc @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/tokUOeHLyn — Pat McGonigle (@PatMcGFox4KC) February 5, 2020